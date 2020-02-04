The Fergus Falls gymnastics team recorded a season-high team score Tuesday, but the visiting Perham Yellowjackets would claim the win as they defeated the Otters 145.575-134.55.
Kellen Frigaard led the way for the Otters as she finished third overall with an all-around and career-high score of 33.6. Frigaard finished fourth in the floor routine (8.75) and sixth on the beam (8.8). Teammate Madison Muchow would take fourth in all-around events (32.2), while taking fifth on bars (8.25).
Other top performers for the Otters were Aubrey Seedorf in the vault (third, 9.05) and Ashlyn Fronning on the floor (third, 8.9) and on bars (fourth, 8.35).
In JV action, the Otters edged the Yellowjackets 116.30-113.85. Clarissa Heikes led the group with a second-place all-around finish with a 27.70 score.
The Otters will now prepare for the Central Lakes Conference Championship at Willmar at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.