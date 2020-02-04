Balancing act
Fergus Falls gymnast Kellen Frigaard competes on the beam during Tuesday’s home meet against Perham.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls gymnastics team recorded a season-high team score Tuesday, but the visiting Perham Yellowjackets would claim the win as they defeated the Otters 145.575-134.55.

Kellen Frigaard led the way for the Otters as she finished third overall with an all-around and career-high score of 33.6. Frigaard finished fourth in the floor routine (8.75) and sixth on the beam (8.8). Teammate Madison Muchow would take fourth in all-around events (32.2), while taking fifth on bars (8.25).

Other top performers for the Otters were Aubrey Seedorf in the vault (third, 9.05) and Ashlyn Fronning on the floor (third, 8.9) and on bars (fourth, 8.35).

In JV action, the Otters edged the Yellowjackets 116.30-113.85. Clarissa Heikes led the group with a second-place all-around finish with a 27.70 score.

The Otters will now prepare for the Central Lakes Conference Championship at Willmar at 1 p.m. Saturday.

