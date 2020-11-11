PERHAM — The hosting Perham football team found the end zone four times in the first half as the Yellowjackets stung the Fergus Falls Otters 34-8 Wednesday.
In the first quarter, the Yellowjackets would go up 14-0 as they used a hurry-up offense to stress the short-handed Otters. Perham would score the first touchdown on a run by Colton Hackel from 2 yards out, but fail to convert the two-point play. The second came from Chas Melvin as he plunged in from 3 yards out. The Yellowjackets would convert the two-point conversion as Mellman ran it in.
In the second quarter, Perham continued to pile on the points. Hackel would run in the next two touchdowns, the first from 9 yards and the second from 4 yards, and setup the third touchdown of the quarter with a 60-plus yard run. Melvin cashed after the run with a 2-yard rush leaving the score 34-0 at the break.
In the second half, the Otters started with the ball and drove the ball down to the Yellowjacket red zone but were stopped on downs. Perham was ready to move the ball again, but Hackel would throw an interception to defensive end Austin Rinke putting Fergus Falls at the Perham 5 yard line. The next play the Otters broke onto the scoreboard as Logen Schake sprinted into the end zone. A bad snap on the point after saw Andrew Johnson pick up the ball and find Rinke for a two-point conversion to put the score at 34-8 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, both teams made substitutions as the game remained the same for the final 12 minutes.
Cole Zierden led the Otters on the ground with 57 yards on 13 rushes, while Kaden Hartwell had 40 yards on 11 carries.
Hackel led the ground attack for Perham with 172 yards and three touchdowns on 18 rushes, while Melvin had 88 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
The Yellowjackets outgained the Otters 334-151.
The Otters finish the season with a 2-4 record and will now wait to find out their position in the 8AAA playoffs beginning Tuesday.
