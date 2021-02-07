The M State men’s basketball team (0-1) welcomed in the Rochester Community College Yellowjackets for an Saturday afternoon tilt. The visiting Yellowjackets used a 29-point first half lead to coast to a 92-55 victory.
Rochester cut through the Spartan defense to take a 52-23 lead into the break. The Spartans offense came alive in the second half, but it would be matched by the Yellowjackets the rest of the way.
AJ Fraiser led Rochester in scoring with 20 points off the bench, while teammates Quentin Williams and Jerome Cunningham each had 16 points.
Mert Taylor was the lone Spartan in double figures with 10 points. Tyrelle Ross-Childs grabbed 10 rebounds for M State in the game.
The Spartans struggled from the field as they made 20-of-53 shots and 5-of-27 from beyond the arc. Rochester owned the boards as they outrebounded M State 43-26.
The Spartans will look for their first win as they travel to take on the Minnesota West Community College Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
