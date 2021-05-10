The M State baseball team closed out its regular season at home Saturday as they hosted the Rochester Yellowjackets. The visitor would overwhelm the Spartans early as Rochester claimed a 13-3 victory.
The Yellowjackets plated three runs in the first inning, five in the second, two in the third and three more in the fourth. The Spartans runs came by a passed ball and a Wyatt Hamann RBI double in the third and a Ty Kargar home run in the sixth.
“We need to play better and be locked in from first pitch to last pitch,” Spartans head coach Grant Harding said.
Hamann led M State at the plate going 2-for-2, while teammate Justin Dykhoff was 2-for-3.
The Spartans (15-20) will now prepare for the postseason as they travel to St. Cloud Friday with an opponent to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.