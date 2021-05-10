The M State baseball team closed out its regular season at home Saturday as they hosted the Rochester Yellowjackets. The visitor would overwhelm the Spartans early as Rochester claimed a 13-3 victory.

The Yellowjackets plated three runs in the first inning, five in the second, two in the third and three more in the fourth. The Spartans runs came by a passed ball and a Wyatt Hamann RBI double in the third and a Ty Kargar home run in the sixth.

“We need to play better and be locked in from first pitch to last pitch,” Spartans head coach Grant Harding said.

Hamann led M State at the plate going 2-for-2, while teammate Justin Dykhoff was 2-for-3.

The Spartans (15-20) will now prepare for the postseason as they travel to St. Cloud Friday with an opponent to be determined.

 

