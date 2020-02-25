PERHAM — The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team fell 75-50 to Heart O’Lakes Conference foe Perham Monday.

Logan Fahje led the Vikings with 18 points, while McHale Korf chipped in nine.

The Vikings will travel to play Lake Park-Audubon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

