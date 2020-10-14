PELICAN RAPIDS — In its first home game of the season, the Pelican Rapids volleyball team could not overcome rival Perham as the Yellowjackets claimed a 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 Tuesday.

“Tonight we struggled a bit finding our offensive rhythm,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said. “Perham’s aggressive serving put us out of system a lot in the first two sets and we found ourselves playing way more defense than offense. Set 3 we made some serve receive adjustments and the Vikings started to finally get a little bit of offense going.” 

The Vikings will be back at home against the Hawley Nuggets at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

 

