ROCHESTER — The hosting Rochester Yellowjackets coasted to a 91-53 victory over the M State men’s basketball team Saturday.
The Yellowjackets would hold a 49-24 lead at the break and continued to pour on points in the second half.
Nic Pearson led the Spartans in scoring with 16 points.
The Spartans will look to get back in the win column Wednesday as they welcome in St. Cloud Technical and Community College for a 7 p.m. showdown.
