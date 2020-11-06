PERHAM — In a Heart O’Lakes Conference tilt, the hosting Perham volleyball team swept the visiting Pelican Rapids Vikings 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 Thursday.
“The Vikings started strong and played a great first set,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said. “We have been struggling on our blocking and front row transition and spent a lot of time in practice this week improving these skills. Sophomore Sylvia Pesch started serve receiving well again and Kelsey Isaman really stepped up her defense, and we were back on a little run but the Yellow jackets did a good job of keeping us out of system and we just did not get enough opportunities to get our offense going.”
Anna Stephenson led the Vikings with 11 kills, while teammate Kelsey Isaman had 11 digs in the match.
The Vikings will return to their home court to host Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
