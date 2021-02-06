PELICAN RAPIDS — The visiting Perham boys’ basketball team put the Pelican Rapids Vikings in a double-digit deficit early on and continued to add pressure the remainder of the game as the Yellowjackets recorded a 70-43 Heart O’Lakes Conference victory Friday.
The Yellowjackets built a 33-21 halftime lead, and using a 59% field goal percentage, outscored the Vikings 37-22 in the second half.
Finn Diggins led the Yellowjackets with 27 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Micah Thompson chipped in 19 points.
The Vikings were led in scoring by Logan Fahje with 11 points, while Tanner Tollerud and Jayden Rutherford each added 10 points.
The Yellowjackets will return home to take on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in another HOL showdown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Vikings will welcome in HOL foe Crookston at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
