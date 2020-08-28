The Fergus Falls boys’ soccer team looked to improve on last year’s 4-11 record as first-year head coach Joel Heikes takes over the Otters.
Key players for the Otters this season will be senior captains Sterling Andrews, Matthew Niblock and Ian Stumbo. The trio will be expected to lead a team that lost seven seniors and two others from last year’s squad.
“We have a pretty young team, some of the young players that we will be relying on to step up this year would be Joey Johnson and Kasey Eggen at defense and Jose Rodriguez and Shane Zierden at midfield,” Heikes said.
Heikes and his staff will be also working with back-up goalkeeper Jayden Manteuful.
While this season’s schedule will see the Otters take on only Central Lakes Conference opponents in the regular season, Heikes has put forth a simple goal for his players.
“Goals this year are to be competitive in every contest and continue to improve all season long. We are only able to play teams in the CLC this year and all these programs have very strong soccer teams. “
Heikes sees Alexandria and Moorhead as two games to watch this year as both present a good challenge for the Otters.
The team has also tried to focus on playing the game of soccer and not the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the whole team is going to really appreciate this season because they saw how close they were to losing it. All the guys are really excited to be there and it is a very positive environment,” Heikes said.
Heikes will be assisted by Josh McGowan, Peyton Skonseng, Kevin Fellbaum and Patrick Sullivan.
