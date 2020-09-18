The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy boys’ soccer team has seen a young group of players take the field in 2020. The Comets are still getting their bearings early in the season as they continue to learn after a 0-3 start.
Head coach Rod Jensen will be looking to help train several new players and some former football players in the ways of soccer. Jensen will rely on the leadership abilities of senior Zeke Ihrke and junior Cayden Fischer. Both are former football players with strong leadership skills that Rod Jensen hopes carries over to the field. Freshman en Abram Ness and Gabe Swedenburg will also be looked at to help lead the squad.
The Comets head coach has identified junior Zane Weinrich, sophomore Cole Peterson, freshmen Matthew Knutson and Soren Floden, and seventh-grader Drew Fischer as key up-and-comers for the Comets.
The pandemic has brought several changes to the team including the lack of Norwegian players and a bevy of new players from football.
“With all the new players to the game, our goal is to improve throughout the shortened season,” Rod Jensen said.
Assisting Rod Jensen this season are Nathan Jensen and former Fergus Falls boys’ head soccer coach Steve Ness.
