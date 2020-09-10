Young hunters get their own two-day opportunity to learn how to hunt waterfowl this weekend with an adult who is not hunting.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, waterfowl hunters age 17 and younger, when accompanied by a nonhunting adult age 18 and older, may take ducks, geese, mergansers, coots and moorhens from a half hour before sunrise to sunset. Bag limits are the same as the regular duck and September goose seasons.
Hunters ages 13 to 17 must have a firearms safety certificate or apprentice hunter validation in their possession. Youth hunters age 16 and 17 must have a Federal Duck Stamp and a youth small game license. All other migratory bird hunting regulations apply. The accompanying adult does not need a license.
