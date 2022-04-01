SET FOR STATE: Youth wrestlers prepare for the state tournament this weekend. Back row, from left to right: Coach Matt Price, Braxton Drechsel, Aydan Moen, Austin Longoria, Francisco Rodriguez, Caleb Fronning, Jackson Turchin and Coach Cory Samp. Front row: Hudson Solting, Clayten White, Sully Samp, Reed Willson, Wyatt Willson and Jayce Drechsel. Not Pictured: Levi Budke, Blake Roberts
This weekend marks the 2022 Northland Youth Wrestling Association (NYWA) State Tournament, being held at the civic center in Rochester. Locally, there are 14 wrestlers who are competing for state titles. There were 12 who qualified after the region tournament last weekend in Bemidji and two who qualified for the state invite meet. The NYWA has district tournaments preceding the region tournaments, during the month of March. Fergus Falls wrestlers are coached by Matt Price and Cory Samp.
“Coach Samp and I are extremely proud of the way these kids show up and wrestle hard every day,” stated coach Price. “Their hard work is beginning to result in a lot of success. We can’t wait to see how they compete against the toughest kids in Minnesota.”
Wrestlers from Kindergarten to eighth grade will be competing this weekend, with a multitude of weight classes for each level. There are also team competitions going on as well.
You can follow along with the action by visiting trackwrestling.com. Results for the area wrestlers can be found in the midweek edition of the Journal, next week.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone