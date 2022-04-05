The Fergus Falls Otters youth wrestlers participated this past weekend at the 2022 Northland Youth Wrestling Association state tournament, being held at the civic center in Rochester. 14 wrestlers competed in a wide range of youth age and weight classes.
When it was all said and done, there were a pair of Otters who found themselves on the podium. Sully Samp, wrestling in the third and fourth grade division, at 55-lbs, picked up a major decision (13-0) in the first round, before losing via fall in the quarterfinals. Moving to the wrestlebacks, Samp strung together a trio of victories to advance to the third place match. He would come up just short, a loss via a 6-5 decision and finishing in fourth place.
Caleb Fronning, wrestling in the seventh and eighth grade division, at 120-lbs, had a bye in the first round, then picked up a victory in the quarterfinals, a pin at the 1:04 mark. Advancing to the semifinals, Fronning lost to Vio Lopez-Marsh, of North Metro, via an 8-5 decision. Moving to the consultation side, Fronning moved into the third place match with a pin at the :47 mark. He would then get another pin to claim third place. Both he and his opponent in the third place match had lost to Lopez-Marsh, who did claim the title at 120.
“All of the wrestlers worked hard and gained valuable experience,” said Otters coach Matt Price. “We are very proud of everyone who completed.”
Aydan Moen, in the fifth and sixth grade division and 108-lbs class, went 1-2. In the same division and class, Jackson Turchin also went 1-2.
Braxten Drechsel, fifth and sixth division and 140-lbs picked up a win via fall, finishing 1-2.
Blake Roberts picked up a pair of wins in the seventh and eighth grade division, 110-lbs class. Austin Longoria and Francisco Rodgriquez both had a win in the respective seventh and eighth grade divisions/weight classes.
Congratulations to the Fergus Falls youth wrestlers on their season and showing at the state tournament this past weekend.
