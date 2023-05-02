Zierden, Jensen perform at Hamline Elite meet

Alex Jensen and Shane Zierden represented the Fergus Falls Otters track and field teams at the 2023 Hamline Elite meet, on Apr. 28. This meet brings in top competition from across the state and across classes.
Zierden qualified in the triple jump. Out of the competitor list, he was the only one not from the AAA division to be jumping. Zierden placed 10th with a jump of 41 feet, 2.25 inches. It was tough conditions early in the meet and not many jumpers made their best jumps of the season.
Jensen qualified in both discus and shot put. He placed sixth in Discus with a throw of 154-6, this was near his personal best. The theme of poor conditions hindered the best performances out of the competition. Jensen also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 57-5. This is his premier event and held his second best ranking in the state.
“This was a big opportunity for these guys to qualify and compete at this meet and level,” said Otters coach Derek Meyer. “It has state level competition in a state type atmosphere. Both had top notch focus and effort. I was pleased with how both performed and excited for how they finish the season.”
