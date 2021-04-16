Minneapolis-based multipractice visual artist, sculptor and cultural producer Pete Driessen, is currently in Fergus Falls for his career development-focused Hinge Arts Residency through Springboard for the Arts. Driessen’s track extends from April 12-24, during which time he will be investigating the form of a standard hospital bed.
“The historic bed form has been changed and modified many times over the years,” explained Driessen. “From various rickety metal with rolled mattresses to moveable plastic folding beds with electric push buttons, the medical bed form is a unique yet overlooked sculptural object.” Specific to mass production of beds for large institutions such as the Kirkbride, Driessen plans to examine spatially, modularity, replication, and formal variations of production for a project that is yet to be determined. “I envision an abstract yet minimalist form taking shape, perhaps metal or concrete, that reflects the medical bed construct, and honors the former hospital patients and workers,” he shared.
Driessen’s research began at the county library and Otter Tail County Historical Society and he plans to follow his research with minor drawings and small-scaled model building. The project is not expected to be completed within his time in town, though he expects to follow through over a longer period of time to “hopefully build something that will have a lasting impact on and within the Fergus Falls community.” The final project could potentially take many forms--sculpture, public art, collaborative event, or creative hybrid.
Hinge artists reside at the Kirkbride Center. Driessen’s project, which is focused on honoring the patients and staff of the location when it was a hospital, believes that this residency will be a catalyst to his current and future work. Time spent on the grounds gives much time for reflection and to develop focus and direction. “Adding a new sculpture/public art project to my coevolving portfolio will help me continue to grow and expand my work at new levels,” he stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.