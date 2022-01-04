Stacy Underhill, 52, of Dalton, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Stacy Renee Harthun was born September 17, 1969, to Robert and Constance (Teisberg) Harthun in Fergus Falls. She attended Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1988.
On November 19, 1994, Stacy married Tim Underhill at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake. They later divorced.
She worked at Godfather’s Pizza, was a homemaker, worked at Battle Lake Flowers and also as a farm hand, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Stacy enjoyed cooking, gardening, attending her kids’ activities, reading, Sci-Fi movies, bowling and trips to Las Vegas. She truly was an “animal whisperer” and loved her dogs.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Constance Harthun; brother, Steven Harthun; niece, Maggie Christian, and mother-in-law, Lorraine Underhill.
Stacy is survived by her significant other, Chad Ness of Dalton; former husband, Tim Underhill of Battle Lake; her children, Shaina (Weston) Malmstrom of Henning, Paige Underhill of Moorhead, and TJ Underhill of Battle Lake; siblings, Sue (Tim) Wiese of Elbow Lake and Sara (Dave) Christian of Alexandria; in-laws, Robert Underhill, Angie (Duncan) Abram and Ross Underhill; nieces and nephews, Taylor and Aaron Wiese, Johanna (Dylan) Hvezda, Jada (Tony) Polglase, Isabel Christian, and Gage and Grady Abram, and numerous other family and friends.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. John Juul.
Interment: Vang Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
