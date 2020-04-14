The coronavirus pandemic and resulting stay at home order for nonessential workers and closure of some businesses have had wide-reaching effects on employment, with 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment in the week ending April 4. Productive Alternatives, a nonprofit social services agency based out of Fergus Falls which provides job placement services for adults with disabilities, is facing unprecedented trouble in the wake of the pandemic.
The agency has specialists helping clients with employment preparations and job placements, as well as day programs for helping clients engage with the community and stay social. Today, with the need for social distancing and the closure of nonessential businesses, the majority of Productive Alternatives programs have been shut down. “We have essentially been forced to close the vast majority of our agency’s programming primarily because the individuals we serve are not able to attend our day programming,” says Productive Alternatives president Steve Skauge. “We can’t bill for our services unless we see people face to face. So if we can’t see them, we can’t bill, and if we have no way to bill or see, we have no revenue, if we have no revenue then we can’t operate. We’ve pretty much laid off the vast majority of our staff across the agency and had to shut things down until things straighten out, that’s just where we’re at.”
With legislation in session this week, Skauge is hoping legislatures will take a look at the bill S.F. No. 3694. “We have an effort with legislators to try to release some of the dollars that were normally allocated to us, budgeted for us, that we would be spending if we were operating normally to help us meet our fixed cost, because that’s the other part of this. We’ve laid off hundreds, literally hundreds, of staff across our agency but our fixed costs don’t go away-- the rent, the heat, the lights, the mortgages, the vehicle payments, all of those things don’t go away,” says Skauge. “So we’re asking the legislature to free up a portion of the dollars that are already allocated, that we would be spending to help us meet our fixed costs. So if there were any effort, I guess, that the community would be to ask legislators to support this bill so we can stay afloat and pay our bills until things straighten out.”
Productive Alternatives has had to lay off nearly 300 people, though some have managed to continue working at essential businesses like grocery stores and hospitals. Even if the danger was past and the order was lifted tomorrow, Skauge doesn’t believe things will go back to normal right away. “They’re not all going to come back the next day, we know that’s not going to happen,” Skauge says. “Some of them will not be comfortable coming back into community situations, some of them may have other health conditions or they maybe shouldn’t be out there, there’s a whole host of issues.”
Smaller agencies around Minnesota that offer the same services as Productive Alternatives are struggling more, and while some have applied for federal relief, Skauge says nobody has seen any of that money yet. “Our whole system is at risk to some degree. Across the state, there’s about a hundred providers of day programming for folks with disabilities, vocational and recreational, and all of us are virtually shut down across the state because there’s nobody to serve, we can’t bill, so we have no money, we have no revenue coming,” Skauge says, adding that Productive Alternatives is lucky to have some reserves to draw on to keep their head above water. “We also know there’s a lot of programs, particularly some smaller ones, they don’t have any money in the bank, they’re not going to last. Without some revenue coming in to pay their bills the whole system is at risk, and that’s why this piece of legislation is so important, it’s the only lifeline we have. Many of the small business loans and the other federal things that are going on often aren’t necessarily applied to us as nonprofits … some have applied, nobody has seen any money, so who knows how long it’s going to be even if you have applied?”
Unfortunately, there’s no certainty that S.F. No. 3694 will even be addressed this week and Skauge says they may not know until after Wednesday. The stay-at-home order for nonessential workers was extended by Gov. Walz on April 8 and is in effect until May 3 at 11:59 p.m.
