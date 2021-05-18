A store that sells firearms and related equipment on West Lincoln Avenue, reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday that a person had stolen a pistol scope worth approximately $80.
The person’s identity is unknown at this time. The person left the store and had apparently headed southeast. At the time, a suspect has not been located.
