Relay for Life is one of the biggest fundraising events the American Cancer Society (ACS) hosts annually. With each team across the state, the ACS hosts events that display luminaires, have speakers, honor cancer survivors and families and continue ACS’s mission. But with restrictions placed on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s relay was canceled.
While they could not conduct the traditional Relay for Life event, ACS and local groups have banded together for the Stronger Together campaign.
“The pandemic has really affected the American Cancer Society as a whole,” ACS community developer manager Majorie Berg said. “We were hearing that people didn’t know what to do, but wanted to still help.”
The statewide campaign is led by the Relay for Life of West Otter Tail and over 70 other Relay for Life groups. The campaign is primarily a virtual event that began June 1 and runs through Aug. 1 with many of the activities online including a statewide scavenger hunt and trivia nights. The ACS will continue to provide key elements of the Relay for Life event including celebrating cancer survivors and the luminaires (virtually), which culminates with a online celebration on Aug. 1.
“We are trying to get our relayers involved in an alternative way. COVID has put our mission at stake. We are focusing at having the state come together so cancer doesn’t,” Berg said.
Locally, the Relay for Life of West Otter Tail will be doing a “Drive-Thru” Relay for Life in the Security State Bank (128 E. Washington Ave.) Friday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a suggested donation of $10, those giving will receive a bag lunch that includes individually wrapped pulled pork sandwich, bag of chips, cookie and a can of pop or bottled water. A tent will be set up in the parking lot where people can give their donations and receive the bag lunches.
“We welcome any and all donations during this unprecedented time of COVID-19,” Darla Jacobson, Relay for Life of West Otter Tail lead said. “We are very thankful to area businesses that have made this possible as we are ‘stronger together.’ ”
The goal for the Stronger Together campaign is $750,000.
“We came to that goal with the hopes that each of our teams could raise $10,000,” Berg added.
Currently, the campaign has raised more than $200,000. According to Berg, the West Otter Tail group has currently raised $8,045 and hopes for a strong push at its event at the end of July.
“Cancer patients need us now more than ever. Cancer hasn’t been postponed. Every single dollar helps to ensure the services we provide and patients need continue,” Berg said.
