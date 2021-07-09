The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:09 a.m. from a resident on the 40000 block of Aerovilla Road about a structure fire.

According to the report, the fire appeared to have started near an electrical device that was charging causing moderate to severe damage to the structure and contents with the value of the damage unknown.

Perham and Dent fire departments were on the scene to extinguish the fire.

