The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:09 a.m. from a resident on the 40000 block of Aerovilla Road about a structure fire.
According to the report, the fire appeared to have started near an electrical device that was charging causing moderate to severe damage to the structure and contents with the value of the damage unknown.
Perham and Dent fire departments were on the scene to extinguish the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.