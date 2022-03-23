Minnesota DNR Fisheries Biologists are wrapping up the final drafts of the Lake Survey Reports and Lake Management Plans for the lakes on which test-netting assessments were conducted last summer. Lake surveys (fish population assessments) are the foundation of the DNR’s lake management program. They are needed to collect biological information concerning aquatic habitat, water quality, and fish population characteristics. Data collected from the lake surveys allows fisheries biologists to develop lake specific management plans, evaluate various management techniques, such as stocking and harvest regulations, and help monitor long term changes or trends in the aquatic environments.
Lake surveys are composed of three sampling methods: water quality, gillnetting and trapnetting. The water quality component consists of a secchi disk reading to measure water clarity, and a dissolved oxygen profile. The gillnetting component uses gill nets to sample fish species that inhabit deeper water away from shoreline areas. Gill nets are important for collecting population data on gamefish species such as Walleye, Northern Pike, and Yellow Perch. The trapnetting component uses trap nets to sample fish species that utilize shoreline related habitats such as Bass, Sunfish, and Crappies.
Data is collected from individual fish that are captured during the lake survey. This data includes lengths, weights, and aging structures such as scales, otoliths (inner ear bone), and cleithrums (jaw bone). This past winter, DNR fisheries biologists used this data to analyze the fish population characteristics for each lake that was surveyed. Population characteristics that were analyzed include abundance, size structure, reproduction rates, growth rates, survival, and age distributions. Biologists use this information to prepare a lake survey report for each lake. These reports contain a detailed analysis for each species sampled during the lake survey. Biologists also use this data to revise the Lake Management Plan for each lake. Management plans include specific fisheries methods and techniques that biologists will use to manage each individual lake, such as fish stocking (which species, how many, and what size), harvest regulations, habitat enhancement and creel surveys.
Lakes that were surveyed last summer and for which the Lake Management Plans have been revised include: Bass, Big McDonald, Dead, East Battle, Little Pine, Marion, North Lida, North Ten Mile, Pelican, Red River Lake, South Lida, Star, Sybil, Wall and West Lost. All of the lakes on this list, except for North Ten Mile and Little Pine Lakes, have Walleye stocking identified in the Lake Management Plan. Lakes on this list with harvest regulations for a particular species include: Bass, Little Pine, North Lida, South Lida, North Ten Mile, Red River Lake, Star, Wall and West Lost. A creel survey will be conducted on Little Pine Lake this summer. Lake survey reports for all of these lakes will be available on the Minnesota DNR website later this spring.
Questions or comments concerning local fisheries resources can be directed to MN DNR Fisheries at (218) 671-7930 or e-mail at fergusfalls.fisheries@state.mn.us.