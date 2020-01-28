Tal the orangutan was California dreaming Monday, Jan. 27.
He’s predicting the San Francisco 49ers, not the Kansas City Chiefs, will win Super Bowl 54.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Tal was pacing as he prepared to enter his enclosure at Chahinkapa Zoo. His year-round home annually places two specially-designed footballs on the floor of the enclosure.
One ball was labeled “49ers,” the other was labeled “Chiefs.” Upon entering the enclosure, Tal appeared to weigh his options. Zoo Director Kathy Diekman, watching the scene, said it looked like Tal ended up pushing the “Chiefs” ball out of his way.
“You could really see him look at the two balls before he made his choice,” Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul said.
Although Tal briefly grabbed the “Chiefs” ball, it was the “49ers” ball which he held the longest and seemed the most fixated with.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Paul said. “Hopefully he picked the winner.”
Tal has a reputation for being both an ardent sports fan and a perennial prognosticator. The successful predictions are remembered and the unsuccessful predictions are quickly forgotten.
“I think he’s going to be right again this year. The 49ers are a good team and I think they’re going to do well,” Paul said.
Over the years, Tal’s dislike of the New England Patriots has led to some antics on prediction day. In 2018, he literally turned his back on the team.
In 2019, after predicting a win for the Los Angeles Rams, he proceeded to destroy the Patriots football. The Patriots went on to defeat the Rams, 13-3.
“I’m sure he’s glad he didn’t have to see that Patriots logo once again,” Paul said, laughing.
Diekman and Chahinkapa Zoo staff hosted a pre-Super Bowl party for Twin Towns Area residents. Those who were unable to attend could watch a live stream of Tal making his choice.
Following his pick, Tal enjoyed a Super Bowl party in his enclosure. Zookeepers created a goalpost and footballs for him to play with.
“It’s really fun when his enrichment can go beyond the party,” Diekman said. “This is not just something that happens on special occasions. Enrichment is something the zookeepers do every day.”
On Diekman’s birthday, for example, the zookeepers had a tower of boxes spelling out “Happy Birthday, Kathy.” Tal participated in the event, enthusiastically throwing confetti.
“Tal is so smart. The enrichment is important for his wellbeing and it’s also fun for our staff to be able to do these things,” Diekman said.
Events like the Super Bowl pre-party benefit Chahinkapa Zoo, Diekman said. Guests are able to learn about the organization’s missions of care and conservation.
Super Bowl 54, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will air Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX. Kickoff is at approximately 5:30 p.m. CST.
This year’s event features Demi Lovato performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the halftime entertainment.
Groundhog Day is also being observed on Sunday, Feb. 2. Chahinkapa Zoo will be open at 8:30 a.m. for a special holiday event, which will also be live streamed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.