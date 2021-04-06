Tara Lyn Larson, 52, of Minneapolis formerly of Fergus Falls, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, with her family by her side, due to complications from cancer.
Tara was born May 29, 1968, in Breckenridge, to Gene and Laureen (Haarstad) Larson. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1986. She then attended NDSU and graduated in 1997, with a degree in interior design.
She was employed with Room and Board, which she truly enjoyed. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. After her cancer metastasized in 2019, she was unable to return to the career she loved.
Tara enjoyed spending time with family and friends, using her creativity for her crafts, and walking around the lakes in Minneapolis.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Palmer and Lillian Haarstad, and Alvin and Emma Larson.
Tara is survived by her parents, Gene and Laureen Larson of Fergus Falls; brother, Troy Larson of Minneapolis. Also surviving is her extended family, as well as many great friends.
Memorials are preferred to Circle of Hope emergency breast cancer financial help for those going through treatment, can donate online at circleofhopeduluth.org or mail donations to Circle of Hope 5204 Otsego St. Duluth, MN 55804.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. There will be a public prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Please remember masks and social-distancing are required.
Please refer back to Tara’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 2 p.m.
The Rev. Doug Staave will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.