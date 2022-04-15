Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) is kicking off its ninth annual Community Health Challenge on Apr. 17.
The challenge has been dubbed “The Lake Region 150” and registration is now open and runs through May 28.
“This year’s challenge is focused on promoting small daily actions that lead to better health,” said LRH unity wellness director, Natalie Knutson. “We are spinning off the 150th Anniversary for the City of Fergus Falls, where our main campus is located, and inviting everyone across the region to join in completing 150 actions over the next six weeks that are shown to improve overall health.”
Actions included in The Lake Region 150 include everything from exercise to stretching, increasing water intake to practicing gratitude. Each week offers a different theme and different actions to complete and track throughout the week. Registrants who complete a minimum of four weeks of the challenge will be eligible for the grand prize drawing — $1500 in cash. However, to be eligible for the grand prize, participants must be registered by Apr. 30.
“We are also excited to be wrapping up our challenge at this year’s Lake Region Run on June 4,” Knutson said. “We’ll gather everyone at the Dr. Allen Magnuson Park (NP Park) the morning of the run to share other wellness resources at our Wellness Expo.” The expo will include Health & Wellness Exhibitors, health screenings, food and the challenge prize drawings and swag pick up.
The inclusion of a Couch to 5K training program open to all challenge participants and includes a training guide and group led training runs held several days each week leading up to the June 4 5K race held as part of the Lake Region Run.
In a release, LRH shared that more information about the challenge, links to register, record and submit challenge activities, view weekly progress and more is on the challenge website lrhc.org/150, where full rules are available.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone