If you have been following what is happening in Washington, D.C., lately regarding the democrats trying to pass the massive $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” bill then you understand what I am talking about when I say the “the cost is zero.” According to the Washington Post theDemocrats are proposing to fund this spending with tax hikes on the wealthy, tougher tax enforcement and other revenue raisers. Thus, while the gross cost might be $3.5 trillion, the net cost to the Treasury would be zero. The plan is to increase thecorporate tax rate from 21% to 26%, and the top income tax rate for Americans making over $400,000 would increase from 37% to 39.6%. The top capital gains rate would also go from 20% to 25%.
So taxes on the wealthy will go up. The problem with doing that is the wealthy are the ones who own businesses and those businesses produce jobs for people. If the tax rates go up they pass that cost onto consumers and we all end up paying in the end. If they reduce expenses then they may not have to pass along the tax increase to consumers. The number one expense that many businesses have is people and that means cutting jobs. The economy has still not recovered all the jobs that were lost when COVID-19 hit. So how can the $3.5 trillion bill that is being proposed cost zero? The Washington Post has given President Joe Biden’s claim that the bill will cost zero two Pinocchio’s. That means they believe there are"significant omissions and/or exaggerations” regarding the claim. In other words it just does not add up.
What if our local county or city representatives tried telling local taxpayers that a spending initiative would cost zero? Well, we would definitely want to see some documentation on that and I am sure they are smart enough to know that would not fly.
I understand that Biden is trying to pass his agenda and is getting creative to do so, however, I think when he says “the cost is zero” it will come back to bite him in the end. Similar to when George H. Bush said “read my lips: no new taxes.” It came back to bite him because new taxes were added and Bill Clinton took advantage of that fact during the 1992 presidential election.
