Societies the world over are now more than ever before mired within a digital landscape that is both growing in breadth and shrinking in scope due to the interconnectivity and accessibility we are able to realize through innumerable modern technologies. Through nascent media platforms and newly established channels of information, modern journalists have powerful tools for gathering information and disseminating it to a burgeoning online audience. Modern correspondents find themselves in an age awash in an endless sea of data and direct access to potential sources; this ocean of information has also been used by powerful state governments in ways which erode the liberties and rights these entities purport to defend, with such abuses of power highlight the importance of a free press and media, the Fourth Estate, and the duty these organizations and individuals have for maintaining accountability among modern governmental structures.
The right to write
Tor Anderson
