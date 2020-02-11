I don’t know about you, but some of the things that interest me the most is secrets. Now, I am not referring to gossip or rumors. I am referring to things that have been intentionally put in place like secret compartments and rooms.
I recently read an article that talked about several of these secret rooms. Imagine stumbling across luxury apartment located on top of the Eiffel Tower. What would you do? Would you tell anyone? Who would you bring there?
What about the underground tunnels that criss-cross Los Angeles? Imagine making your way from one part of the city to the next without having to deal with traffic or other pedestrians. One minute you are standing in the L.A. courthouse, 20 minutes later someone spots you at city hall without ever seeing you on land. Wouldn’t that be crazy?
I have always imagined having a private room that was not on the house schematic or hidden behind a false wall. It would be amazing to conduct business in your home as you walk to a spot in your basement that looks like concrete blocks and press a button that slides a few feet away from the wall and showcases a high-tech office. For those of you that are worried about intruders, this place would also double as a panic room.
I have also had thoughts about building a large underground home. Imagine walking in the Arizona dessert and seeing a little shack that looks basically like a two-room porch. You walk inside the humble amenities and notice a hatch in the floor. You open the hatch to discover the entrance to a home that is 8,000 square feet. There is a basketball court, a home theater, a swimming pool, weight room, multiple bedrooms and so much more. A humble outside look with a decadent underground abode.
I know that some people would want a secret room for nefarious reasons. I think there is a little bit of super villain in all of us that thinks about running a lair in a dormant volcano but trust me, I really just want the room to get away from the world for a bit. I don’t need to have sharks with laser beams on their heads if I can just have a bowl of chips, a pop and a great movie on the TV uninterrupted.
Feeding the trolls...with kindness
I recently got into a argument on social media with a random person I did not know. The person in question gave a statement about a particular topic and asked for others to weigh in. Not refuting anything that was said in their statement, I made my case and left it at that.
But then it happened.
The person came back at me full force arguing that what I was saying was impossible and could never happen. I simply explained why I believe that it was possible and that in order for this thing to be successful, it had to find its market.
Again the attack commenced.
Verbiage and insults were slung my way about my knowledge on the subject matter. This is when I reversed course and conceded victory. I told the poster that they were right and they had changed my mind on the subject (not true but most of the time it isn’t worth my breath to argue with dense people). This answer was not good enough either as the person came looking for a fight and got none in return.
I thanked him for his opinion and told him that he made me into a true believer (hide my snark). The response quit, while some tagged my post with a laughing smiley face. Sometimes, you have to kill ’em with kindness.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.