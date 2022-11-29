1 Same-sex marriage
The Senate voted Tuesday on final passage of a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. The bill has bipartisan support and is expected to pass. The House would then need to approve the legislation before sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. Supporters of the bill are eager to pass the legislation through the House before the end of the year with Republicans set to take control of the chamber in January. The bill would not set a national requirement that all states must legalize same-sex marriage, but it would require individual states to recognize another state’s legal marriage. So, in the event the Supreme Court might overturn its Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, a state could still pass a law to ban same-sex marriage, but that state would be required to recognize a same-sex marriage from another state.
2 Rail strike
President Biden has called on Congress to pass legislation “immediately” to avert a freight rail shutdown that would “devastate the economy.” The looming rail strike, which could begin as early as Dec. 9, would cause product shortages, spiking prices and factory production issues. Additionally, a strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in its first week alone, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group. Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders. While the railroads say they are hopeful that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, they have so far rejected the demands that union negotiators say their members want – including new terms for paid sick days and better working conditions.
3 Volcano eruption
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years. Lava is flowing down one side of the volcano but there is no indication of a threat to nearby communities, and no evacuation orders have been issued, the US Geological Survey said. “All indications are that the eruption will remain in the Northeast Rift Zone,” the agency said in an advisory, referring to an area where a volcano is splitting, allowing for lava flow. Ash is now accumulating on the island, prompting some airlines to temporarily suspend service. Red hues from the eruption also illuminated the sky Monday, according to footage captured by Matthew Liano, a resident of Kailua-Kona. “The glow is like nothing I’ve seen here living in Kona for most of my life.”