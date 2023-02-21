1. Ukraine
President Joe Biden met President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, reiterating US support for Ukraine and announcing new military assistance and sanctions against Russia. The highly secretive visit – which took place as air raid sirens could be heard ringing out around Kyiv – comes at a critical moment in the 12-month conflict, with Russia preparing for an expected spring offensive and Ukraine hoping to soon retake territory. In his state of the nation speech today, Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down on his war in Ukraine and sought to blame the West for the conflict. “They are not going to stop. The threat continues every day,” Putin said, while rolling out a familiar list of justifications for his unprovoked invasion. Putin also said Russia is suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty. Under the key nuclear arms control treaty, both the US and Russia are permitted to conduct inspections of each other’s weapons sites, but inspections have been halted since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. Winter storm
A major winter storm is set to impact millions across the US this week with heavy snow, dangerous winds, possible blizzard conditions and for some, the coldest temperatures of the season. Snow and rain are already falling across the Pacific Northwest, adding to the region’s already blockbuster snow season. Later, the storm will expand into California and the Great Basin, which could lead to power outages. Meteorologists say these conditions may also cause travel headaches around some of the most densely populated areas in the West. The extreme wintry conditions will also impact the Rockies and Midwest, where the storm could have its biggest effects. Forecasts show up to two feet of snow will be dumped across the Midwest, while a swath of icy weather impacts several major cities.
3. Turkey aftershocks
A magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck southern Turkey on Monday, killing three people and injuring hundreds of others – two weeks after a massive quake killed more than 46,000. The aftershock caused more buildings to collapse, a volunteer rescue group said, reigniting panic in the region. Search and rescue operations have resumed, days after Turkey’s disaster management authority said it had concluded most searches due to the unlikely chances of survival for people trapped in the rubble so long after the initial magnitude 7.8 disaster struck on February 6. “Aftershocks become less frequent with time, although they can continue for days, weeks, months, or even years for a very large mainshock,” according to the United States Geological Survey.