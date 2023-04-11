A 25-year-old bank employee opened fire at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday and livestreamed the attack that left five dead and eight others injured, authorities said. The gunman was killed by police after a shootout that wounded two officers, leaving one in critical condition. According to a source familiar with the investigation, the gunman left behind a note for his parents and a friend indicating he planned to carry out a shooting at his workplace, though it is unclear when the message was found. Monday’s massacre is the 146th mass shooting so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, leaving another community in mourning while lawmakers clash over possible gun violence solutions.
2. Fungus
Almost 100 confirmed or probable cases of a rare fungal infection known as blastomycosis have been linked to a Michigan paper mill, health officials say. Blastomycosis is caused by a fungus, Blastomyces, that lives in the environment, especially in moist soil and decomposing matter like wood or leaves, according to the CDC. People can breathe in these microscopic fungal spores, and although most of them won’t get sick, some will develop symptoms like a fever or cough between three weeks and three months later, the CDC says. Nineteen cases have been linked with the Billerud Paper Mill in the town of Escanaba and another 74 are probable, meaning the person has symptoms. Typically, there are only one or two cases per 100,000 people each year in states where blastomycosis is a reportable condition, the CDC said.
3. Ukraine
Russia is using airstrikes and artillery to destroy the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in what Ukraine’s top land commander calls “scorched Earth” tactics. Meanwhile, Ukraine is working to hold back Russian forces in the region, with more than 20 attacks repelled within 24 hours, according to Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces. Separately, the US State Department on Monday officially declared the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” by Russia. This designation will empower the US to explore avenues such as a prisoner swap to try to secure his release. Gershkovich was detained in late March and formally charged with espionage last Friday.
