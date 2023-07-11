NATO leaders met at a key summit in Lithuania Tuesday as Russia’s war in Ukraine remains a top agenda item, along with discussing a future pathway for the war-torn country to join the alliance. While the issue has prompted some division among leaders, the White House said the alliance will “send a united, positive signal” on Ukraine’s path to NATO membership — but declined to give a specific timetable. This comes a day after Turkey’s lifting of its blockade on Sweden’s entry into the alliance. All eyes are now turning to several highly-anticipated meetings that Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to have with President Joe Biden and NATO leaders.
2. Twitter
Twitter’s traffic tanked following the launch of Meta’s rival app Threads, which topped more than 100 million users within five days after it launched, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Monday. Its successful debut marked a staggering feat for any social network and one that puts it on pace to rapidly pass Twitter’s audience size. Twitter traffic had already been trending downward for months, but the pace of its decline accelerated in recent days, likely reflecting a mass migration from the platform owned by Elon Musk to the one run by Zuckerberg.
3. Volcano Eruption
A volcanic eruption in Iceland is sending plumes of smoke across a region known for its sweeping lava fields and geothermal activity. The eruption occurring south of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik began Monday, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, and so far no disruption has been reported at the country’s Keflavik Airport. Since the eruption took place in an uninhabited area, there were also no “immediate risks” to communities or infrastructure, the IMO said — but it warned people not to venture near the area, saying there will be an accumulation of “dangerously high levels of volcanic gases.” Scientists had warned of possible eruptions after hundreds of minor earthquakes were detected in recent weeks.
