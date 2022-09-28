TIM NANSON

Family: Wife (Ursula), Daughter (Devin) 18, Son (Tim) 16
What are the three greatest challenges the district faces in the next four years?
Supporting parents role in raising and educating students, Removing politics from the education system, and CRT/SEL.
What is your vision for education in this community?
Making sure we have the best educators possible who believe in providing a solid education not political indoctrination. Parents need to be involved and have a voice regarding their child’s education Encouraging our schools to hire the BEST educators possible based on merit and experience.
What are your views on critical race theory in the school district?
The CRT/SEL program, on its face, has some very positive aspects. It is hard to argue that teaching kids to treat themselves and others with respect isn’t a good thing. I see nothing harmful in educating our children better social habits by respecting elders, saying thank you, speaking truthfully, and being mindful of others. Unfortunately, very little can be taken at face value and SEL is no exception. It is the new look of CRT and can very easily be used to push an extreme social agenda. Our children need to be taught math, reading, critical thinking skills and how to become responsible thinking adults but this must be done in conjunction with the parents
What do you see as the primary work of the school board?
To make decisions that will ensure a solid education for our children, while upholding the mission statement of the school. These decisions need to be based on logic and research, not political and social bias. We are educating our future and it needs to be better.
