From The Daily Journal
75 Years Ago
December 26 –1996 January 1 1946
Lewis F. Tomhave, the well known rural mail carrier drove the last mile on his route today, a route on which he has traveled over half a million miles in the last forty years–or a distance equal to more than 21 times around the world. Through wind and rain, storm and flood, in summer heat and dust, and winter blizzards through mud and mountainous drifts he carried the mail and he always got through. Mr. Tomhave began carrying mail August 15, 1906 on the route now known as old Rural Route No. 9, including Elizabeth, Long Lake, Jewett Lake and back to Fergus Falls over what is often called the Poor Farm Road. That route covered approximately 29 miles. Then in 1924 additional territory was added and his daily mileage was 44 miles and three years later it was stepped up to 56 miles. The 56 mile route, which includes the route to Carlisle, north to near Erhard, then back to Elizabeth and on over old No. 9, has been carried by Mr. Tomhave ever since about 1927. His total mileage is estimate at approximately 523,990 miles. When he turns in his pouch this afternoon, Mr. Tomhave will take with him the satisfaction of knowing his job has been faithfully well done.
New Book is off the Press
‘The Thresher,’ the new book written by Herbert Krause, dealing as its title implies, with threshing in Otter Tail County in the early days, is off the press. Bobbs Merrill, the publishers, is sending out the first editions.
From The Daily Journal
100 Years Ago
December 26 –1996 January 1 1921
A letter of praises
James A. Brown, who has been interested in humane society work for a great many years, has received the following letter from Sam Fullerton, executive agent for the Minnesota Society for the prevention of cruelty. The letter shows what state officers think of the work of Chief Allen Johnson, of this city: Dear Mr. Brown: I desire to commend the work of your chief of police, Mr. Johnson. It is from such men as your chief who gives us the information that he receives from people who have come into the knowledge in their locality that some inhuman man or woman is neglecting or abusing their stock. It would be impossible for us to get all this information without assistance, such as this chief of police furnishes us. I wanted to write this letter to let you known that Mrs. Brown and you take such an interest in humane work. Sam Fullerton , Ex. Agt.
55 Initiated
Modern Woodmen membership was given a big boost Monday evening when fifty-five new members were initiated into the mysteries of woodcraft in the local lodge here. The new members include quite a number from the city and surrounding country and villages. There will be a Modern Woodman Dance January 2 at Smith’s Hall, all Woodman and their friends are invited. There is a special invitation to other camps, also Royal Neighbors and their friends. Come and have a good time. Music by the Woodman orchestra, better known as the Dynamite Four. Tickets 75c.
Vicky Anderson is the Research Assistant at the Otter Tail County Historical Society.