Paul Nelson was mowing the front yard Wednesday evening when he turned and saw a tornado funnel headed his way.
Between Nelson and the tornado was his beautiful ranch style home. Inside the home, still oblivious to the terrible danger was his wife, Dawn.
"I turned the mower, I looked up and it was coming straight at me," said Nelson, a retired conservation officer living 3 miles southeast of Dalton along County Highway 82.
With the twister only a few hundred yards away, Nelson raced to his house and yelled a warning.
It was 5:13 p.m. on Dawn's smartphone when she snapped the passing funnel. It twisted their home on its foundation,, destroyed their detached shop and blasted a grove of trees and shrubs which Paul had planted. Debris was scattered up and down their driveway.
The Nelsons both survived as the twister brushed past their home and plunged across the paved county highway to destroy in quick succession the homes of Travis Hansen, Drew Hanson and Gareth Klimek. As it passed a few miles east of Dalton it left the ground and disappeared into a huge cloud.
Two of Hansen's men were working in the shop at Hansen's when the tornado struck, scattering heavy equipment and pushing over heavy tractor trailers. Preliminary reports indicate that one of the men in the shop was killed, the other injured. When asked, Otter Tail County deputies at the scene could not provide any other details.
As the tornado cut a northeastward swatch through corn and soybean fields it ravaged Hanson's homestead and obliterated Klimek's two-story home on the edge of the Blacken Lake Waterfowl Production Area. There was an SUV pointing nose-down in Klimek's basement
When the tornado was gone, so was the house. An acquaintance of Klimek's, Don Larson of Ashby, visited the site afterward and took the trouble to look around.
"I still don't know where the house is," Larson said quietly as he returned to his vehicle.
Among the emergency units responding were the Otter Tail, Grant and Douglas County Sheriff's Offices, Ringdahl Ambulance, the Dalton and Ashby Fire Departments and the Ashby Ambulance.
The tornado was believed to be in the EF-3 range.
"On July 8, at approximately 515 p.m., a potential EF3-EF4 tornado, not yet confirmed by the National Weather Service, touched down southeast of the city of Dalton in Otter Tail County," Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said in a release. "Several properties were damaged and a home and machine shed were completely swept off their foundations and blown away. Two people were transported to hospitals and were released with minor injuries. Unfortunately, a fatality has occurred as a direct result of the tornado. The Red Cross is on standby to assist impacted families and the county damage assessment teams will begin to assess the damage this morning. The National Weather Service has been on-site and is assisting with the assessment."
