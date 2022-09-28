President Joe Biden: President Biden won the 2020 election (Let’s get that out of the way). I believe President Biden is pushing to spend too much money and her recent comments on Taiwan can be problematic. He spending will increase inflation was started with the spending of the Trump administration. Since the election, where he (Biden) professed to be more of a centrist he has tacked to the left and right now He twitter account has become much more combative and he is not even trying to unite the country anymore and is making the division even worse. My opinion of him is low, but he is my president.
COVID-19: The government completely bungled COVID 19, the shutting down of the economy and the resulting spending and corporate welfare has resulted in the inflation we currently face. The government manipulated (by how they counted what was covid related deaths) the data to justify pushing their belief of what was for the best rather then allow the people to do their own risk assessments and decide what was best for them. Vaccines should not have been made mandatory without a clear idea of long-term effects, especially considering the experimental nature of the mRNA vaccines . I do want to state for the record, I did decide, on my own to get vaccinated due to heath issues, I weighed the risks and benefits to myself and did what I thought was best. My concern is that the information I based that decision on was tainted by political posturing. We should be able to trust what the government tells us, right now half of the country does not, depending on who is in the white house.
Abortion: I am prolife but I do not think the federal government has a role to play due to the limitations placed on the federal government by the constitution. The decision belongs to the states. My hope is with 50 states doing their own thing at first, we will eventually come to a consensus on what limitations should be placed on it. Abortions ok to 9 months is not ok (but lefts face it, that is not a real issue) but neither is banning it in all cases. The American people need to figure out where to draw that line, I think the best chance of that is by having 50 options over one to see where we consolidate.
Police reform: Police reform is a must; in rural areas we do not have some of the major issues that they have in the metro, but we do still have some. We can not ignore the fact that percentage wise, blacks are more likely to be killed by police then whites, but over all numbers, there are more white casualties, it is an issue we need to be working together to address. As a former NCO in the Army, if I can train an 18-year-old to keep his bugger picker off the boom switch until a threat can be verified, then the police should be no different. I am not for defunding the police, but I think more money should be spent on training, to include shoot house training (training on entering a building with both good and bad guys inside). I think a better job needs to be done in the selection of our police officers and we need an impartial way of investigating incidence that has both the trust of the police force and the people.
Gun control: Steady Position, Aim, breath control, trigger squeeze. Basically, I believe that the second amendment is absolute. We have had guns in this country for hundreds of years, mass shooting has not been an issue until we changed the way we raised our kids. I think it is a fair question to ask how much of the mass shooting we face today is due to a lack of responsibly being taught to our kids. A mentality of failing of hold kids accountable out of a fear of harming their fragile self-esteem.
Healthcare: Our health care system is a mess. The patient is no longer considered the customer, the stockholder is. We need up front pricing, and we need to have less regulation so that not so much of heath care is about administration. That said we need real penalties when there is a violation. It should never be a case of a health care system violating a regulation or rule based on a business decision. Penalties should sting stockholders’ pockets, it is the only way they, as the owners will hold management accountable. I do not believe a single payer health care is the answer. That said, we need to so something, but I do not have the answer yet.
Education: Lets start with I am complexly against the loan repayment that the Biden admin is pushing (See above on gun control and teaching responsibility). I would like to see the Department of Education eliminated. The quality of education has consistently gone down since the DoE was formed in the late 70s. America’s ranking has continued to drop since that time, and despite efforts to standardize, graduation rates are very variable throughout the country. A recent study on the amount spent per student per year, also showed no correlation with graduation rates. Local areas are best equipped to determine the best way the students in that area will learn without central planning which over 50 years has only had negative effects. One size rarely fits all. The government push for everyone needing a college degree has resulted in an artificial demand which has driven up college costs while causing a shortage in the trades. Lastly, due to reporting requirements by the DoE and other government agencies, the need for administrators in schools have gone up, this has resulted in limited education dollars needing to be used for administrative positions over being able to spend those funds on teachers or educational supplies.
Immigration: We need to make it easier for people to legally immigrate to the US, that said, we need to seal the border. We need to be able to do at least some type of screening and limit contraband importation. This country was build by immigrants, people need to remember that. America was not built on someone’s worth being tied to their blood lines or where they are from.
Economic outlook: I fear our economic outlook. Our spending is out of control and has caused inflation to rise to current levels. Inflation is killing those on a limited income and the current administration is bound and determined to keep spending to try to keep the economy afloat. It is a modern day Ponzi scheme that will fall to our kids and grandchildren to pay for. Reducing spending by shrinking government is one of my primary goals.
Climate change: Climate change is real; it is also natural. We maybe speeding it up with our activities and it should be addressed, but it should be addressed by science, not by a political narrative that uses it to further a political goal. Electric cars, using the currently technology is not the answer. If we are serious about addressing climate change, we would be championing nuclear power over wind or solar. Unlike solar or wind technology, nuclear has made great strides in technology to become much smaller and safer.