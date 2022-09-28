NO PHOTO RECEIVED

President Joe Biden: President Biden won the 2020 election (Let’s get that out of the way). I believe President Biden is pushing to spend too much money and her recent comments on Taiwan can be problematic. He spending will increase inflation was started with the spending of the Trump administration. Since the election, where he (Biden) professed to be more of a centrist he has tacked to the left and right now He twitter account has become much more combative and he is not even trying to unite the country anymore and is making the division even worse. My opinion of him is low, but he is my president.



