Join us in celebrating the 90th Anniversary of the VFW Post #612! The VFW is a staple of Fergus Falls, serving the community and veterans for 90 years. To be a member of the VFW, you must be a Veteran of a foreign war. This membership can be passed on to a spouse, children, and grandchildren. The VFW “serves the veterans of this country and community as a testament to the sacrifice and commitment of every man and woman who has served in uniform.” Along with their support of Veterans, The VFW Post #612 strives to support the community as best they can. They set high goals with fundraising and volunteering each year and have contributed to many local schools and athletic teams in the area. Their local involvement is something that cannot be matched. Supporting local heroes and the local community are just a few things that the VFW does on a daily basis. They are open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11am to 1:30pm and for dinner Wednesday and Friday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Stop by for some delicious food and fun conversation at 420 E. Washington Ave. or check out their website for more information https://vfwauxiliary.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone