Name: Wayne Donald Johnson
Age: 61
Address: 38992 183rd Ave, Pelican Rapids MN 56572
Livelihood: President - Owner/Operator - Super Septic Inc.
Family: Wife and partner in nearly everything I do Dena, two adult children Ian & Grace, two brothers, a sister and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hobbies: Gardening, yard work, hunting, fishing, kayaking, SCUBA diving, pretty much anything outdoors.
Why are you running for commissioner in Otter Tail County?
I would like to continue to serve the citizens of Otter Tail County, to continue the good work that we have accomplished in the last few years, and to continue to implement the citizens long range strategic plan. Back in 2018 We started asking “what do we want our communities to look like in the next 25 years?” Through numerous open houses, online forums, and engaging with our citizens, a plan was developed, it is the citizens plan, it describes what we should focus on and strive to achieve. I would like to make sure we stay on track with that plan, to follow through with our community’s goals and vision for the future.
What is your top priority for the county?
Economic development: We need workforce and housing, several our larger businesses have been forced to expand outside the county, mainly due to the lack of available workforce, in order to bring in workforce we need to expand our infrastructure: housing, broadband, childcare, and outdoor recreation. Increasing the housing stock allows businesses to bring in employees and their families, more employees also drives the expansion of our schools, and small businesses, grocery stores, hardware stores, etc. I don’t believe families will come here if we don’t have safe affordable housing, good internet access, a safe place for their young children to be while they are at work, and things to do with their families when not a work. Bringing in more workforce will help our businesses grow, which in turn will grow our tax base, which will help reduce individual property taxes. We are competing statewide and nationwide for a limited number of workers, we need to let them know they are welcome here, that we have a place for them in our community, and that this is a great place to live, work, and play.
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
I would resume the open house listening sessions around the county, the pandemic put a hold on those events, but it is time to get back to them. I have proposed a plan where we hold some of the county board meetings in the evenings at different locations around the county, so that our citizens can share with the entire board their thoughts, concerns, and ideas as we move forward. We also have begun to have an open forum available to speak to the county board at county board meetings, and of course, all five county commissioners have their email addresses and cell phone numbers posted on the county website, I encourage you to reach out to me, or to any of the county board members.
What qualifies you to serve as an Otter Tail County commissioner?
The knowledge and experience that I have gained over the past number of years as a county commissioner makes me uniquely qualified to be the district 2 county commissioner. My experience along with the work ethic engrained in my by my parents on our family dairy farm, as well as the experience of owning, growing and managing a small business has prepared me well to deal with the variety of issues a county board member has to face on a daily basis. I serve as the chair of the county budget committee and have been on the budget committee for over eleven years, helping to oversee the finances and budgets of the entire county, making sure our tax dollars are spent wisely and appropriately. I have served on the MN DOT district 4 transportation advisory committee, advocating for funding for Otter Tail County projects. I chair the Otter Tail River one watershed one plan policy committee, the largest watershed in the county, making sure that our valuable resources are protected and improved. I currently serve as the Chair of the Otter Tail County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, making sure people have safe, decent places to call home. I lead my church men’s group and partner with the local Lions club in planning and serving an annual Christmas Day dinner to all who want fellowship and a free meal on Christmas Day. I have developed relationships with local, state and national leaders, these relationships are critical in our effort to collaborate and partner with other counties, agencies and organizations to get the work done that needs to be done for our people and businesses. For the past 29 years I have owned and operated a small business, great customer service has been the key to running a successful business, and owning a small business has taught me to come up with creative and innovative solutions to complex problems, a skill I use regularly as a County Board member. I bring a common sense “get it done” approach to county government.
If new resources were available, what one area of county services would you feel most needs additional resources?
Infrastructure is at the top of the list, roads, bridges, housing and affordable high-speed internet are all vital for our economic growth and sustainability. Our farmers, industries, and citizens need good infrastructure, and with good infrastructure comes economic development. The two go hand in hand. I would use the additional resources to leverage other funding sources, state bonding money for bridges has to have a local cost participation, we have bridges in the county that need replacement. I would use it to support broadband grant applications by our local telephone companies, those companies apply for competitive state and federal grants to bring high speed internet access to our citizens and businesses, those grant applications are more successful with cost participation from local units of government. Finally, we need housing and workers, I would use some of the money to incentivize housing and workforce development, so that our business, schools and communities can continue to grow and prosper.
What element of the county's government is most effective and why?
I think the concerted effort to provide information, and customer service to our citizens is very effective. The amount of information that is available on the county website is incredible, people can get information quickly and easily at all hours of the day or night. We continue to inform the public through social media, print media, YouTube videos and the like, you can pay taxes, apply for permits, research rules and ordinances, and in many cases conduct business with the county without leaving your home or office. I have had many constituents in the past few years comment on how pleasant, informative, responsive and helpful the county staff has been when they have interacted with them. The county also helps other local units of government, working with cities, townships, watersheds, etc. throughout the county to provide expertise, information and collaboration. I think the county is very effective at serving the people with integrity, fiscal responsibility, respect and innovation.