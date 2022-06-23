Who makes the best pie in Otter Tail County? The answer is soon to come!
The Market and Service Food, in conjunction with Daily Journal Media's "Lake Country Living" magazine, are hosting a pie contest to determine just that.
On June 29, those interested in submitting a pie to judge can do so by dropping it off at The Market, 120 South Union Avenue, Fergus Falls, between the hours of 12-2 p.m. for blind judging to take place later in the day.
Individuals may enter one pie along with it's recipe and their name and phone number.
The winner of the contest will receive two tickets to Moondance Rock Music Weekend July 22-23 and publication in the fall edition of Lake Country Living magazine.
In addition to the pie contest, the next round of virtual book club is slated to kick off on June 27. The selected title, "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig, is a piece of literary fiction that leads the protagonist, Nora, through the confrontation of various lives she could have lived, had she made different choices in the past.
Due to the nature of a virtual book club, readers can jump in and start reading at any time. Those who would like to follow along with a reading schedule and participate in discussions can do so by following the "Books" space on NABUR at nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com/books-c0nrqtbq or by following the schedule below:
