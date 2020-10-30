I was introduced this summer to a hanging grapevine trick for identifying the number and type of deer on my land. This is a good time to give it a try with the firearm deer hunting season in western Minnesota open from Nov. 7-15.
A 4-foot grapevine tied up to a horizontal tree branch about 3-4 feet off the ground is a great deer stopper if placed on a trail. All you have to add is a fake scrape under the branch with a shovel.
Deer passing down the trail will leave their scent on the vine. Others passing down the trail will also stop. That is when your wildlife camera takes the shot or makes the video.
Before long you know exactly how many deer use that particular trail and if they are big or small.
On the last attempt my camera shot more than 100 frames. In a couple of the frames I have two bucks by the vine. It almost looks like they are planning to lock antlers.
It has been said that the essence of why people hunt is that they want to be amazed.
How many times in my lifetime has that been true.
When we lived out by the Orwell refuge many years ago I went predator hunting once right after the deer hunting season had ended. I had my uncle’s 30-06 with me as I plowed through the snow late in the afternoon about a mile from our farm.
Topping a small hill I could not believe what I was seeing in front of me.
I had walked up on more than 100 deer feeding in a picked soybean field. After hitting the ground I scanned the herd in front of me with my rifle scope - there were does, fawns, spike bucks and bucks with trophy racks.
The first time I took my son to Canada with me for waterfowl hunting we stopped by a field where a few thousand snow geese were feeding. I had seen flocks that size before in Canada but he had not. If we had stopped by a field in Minnesota with that many geese it would have looked like an NRA convention but Canadians have a different perspective.
It was Sunday and we were not allowed to hunt but I suggested my son walk out into the field and he did. When he got close enough the whole works got up in front of him - a wall of white and black rising into the sky and filling the air with a deafening noise.
When he returned to our vehicle I asked him what thought. His only comment was “Jeepers.”
Yep, that said it all.
Long ago on a warm October afternoon in Buse Township my spaniel/retriever and I were crossing a combined wheat field that belonged to a friend. We had been after pheasants and we were walking home. Suddenly, the dog went on point. All I could see was stubble yet the dog was frozen. Here was a head scratcher. What was it? What did he scent?
Taking a few more steps forward I put 100 mallards into the air not 20 feet away. I was so shocked I almost forgot to shoot. The mallards had been taking a sunbath in a very shallow stand of water where the stubble was a few inches higher than other spots.
Another time while pheasant hunting with the same dog on a cool, cloudy fall afternoon some friends and I saw him lock up as we approached a tangle of standing soybeans in a plowed field. We could look right into that small jag of soybeans. There was nothing there, absolutely nothing. Yet the dog remained on point. Finally, a pal of mine standing closer to the dog than the rest of us took a couple steps forward. We all jumped out of our socks when a yearling whitetail exploded past him so close that they actually touched one another.
The next time my sister-in-law asks me why I hunt I hope I have a copy of this column to show her. She doesn’t like hunting because she thinks it is cruel. She has not been able to share the amazement of the sport.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Daily Journal.
