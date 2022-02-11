CHAMPIONS: (From left to right) Ben Tollerson, Alexandra Grotberg, Thomas Grotberg, Ethan Rosentreter, Kaeden Hamilton and Mcclellan Smith, who make up the Central Lakes Robotics team, recently won a state title, qualifying them for the world competition in Houston, Texas this coming April.
TEAMMATES: (From left to right) Mcclellan Smith, Thomas Grotberg, Alexandra Grotberg and Kaeden Hamilton stand in front of their custom-made robot, which won them a state title.
The Central Lakes Robotics team, founded in 2013, has been operating for nine years. But recently, the current team has earned some major wins, launching them onto the national – even international — stage.
This year’s team is made up of two students from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy,Kaeden Hamilton and Mcclellan Smith, two homeschooled students, Thomas and Alexandra Grotberg and two students from Kennedy Secondary School, Ben Tollerson and Ethan Rosentreter.
These hard-working, intelligent students meet together to work on their robot every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. They spend two hours on weekdays and four hours on weekends working together.
The Central Lakes Robotics team is student-led and is organized much like a business, with Thomas acting as Chief Executive Officer and the otherstudents heading up other various divisions of the business.
“I really enjoy designing the robot and then seeing it built to completion to where we are now,” said Hamilton, explaining why he enjoys being a part of the team.
The students also receive assistance in teaching from mentors and teachers (serving as board members on the Board of Directors) including Clark and Diane Grotberg, Armin Jahr, Sarah Stoen andGreg Rosentreter.
The dedicated students recently built a sophisticated robot that they have been taking with them to robotics competitions.Their robot was built and is operated completely by the students.
“Every part on the robot, excluding the electronics and the motors — we built them completely custom-designed,” said Thomas.
The team recently competed in an intense battle at the state level, putting their custom-built robot to the test, competing against other skilled teams from across the region. Their hard work and dedication paid off and earned them the state title. They took first place, which means they will advance to the world competition held in Houston, Texas this coming April.
At the competition, they will compete against teams from Russia, Israel, Romania and other countries, as well as against other top teams from the U.S.
The students agreed that it feels “very cool” to be heading to the world championships in Houston this spring.
The excited students have a GoFundMe page set up, hoping to cover the cost for the entire team’s trip to the world competition. More information can be found atgofund.me/760f4f21.
